Onimusha: Way of the Sword Review – Capcom Revives a Classic as a Cinematic Masterpiece

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since the release of Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams on the PlayStation 2. After two decades, I was curious to see how Capcom would revive its beloved hack-and-slash RPG franchise. Thankfully, I can confirm that Onimusha: Way of the Sword is not only an incredible revival of the series, but also one of the year’s best cinematic experiences.

Miyamoto Musashi Is an Incredibly Lovable Protagonist

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

One of the things that surprised me most about Onimusha: Way of the Sword is how much personality its story has. In particular, its protagonist, Miyamoto Musashi, is both charming and funny. One of the game’s opening moments perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the adventure, with the cranky hero sitting under a bridge and eating what little food he has left.

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However, when a starving child looks hungrily at his meal, he scoffs and turns his back on them. The camera then comedically pans back over, revealing that the number of children has multiplied, and now there is even a dog guilting him into sharing a bite. The visual language of Onimusha and the way it handles its cutscenes are incredibly charming and cinematic in the best way possible.

That personality isn’t limited to the cutscenes. During combat, Miyamoto Musashi can pick up broken pieces of the environment to use as a make-shift shield, before kicking them into groups of enemies. There is even a hilarious scene where Musashi confidently challenges an entire school of samurai, only to bolt when he realizes that hundreds of them want his head.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

All of this is to say that Capcom is in a league of its own at this point when it comes to cinematic storytelling. Resident Evil Requiem, which was released earlier this year, is easily one of 2026’s best narratives.

However, I was still surprised by how much personality and fun Capcom packed into Onimusha: Way of the Sword. I would almost go as far as describing Miyamoto Musashi as a mix between Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga and Spike Spiegel from Cowboy Bebop.

Onimusha’s Dark story gets surprinsgly emotional

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While Way of the Sword doesn’t shy away from its comedic moments, don’t mistake it for a lighthearted adventure. In fact, the game’s story quickly goes to some pretty dark places and, at times, feels closer to a horror game like Silent Hill. Fans of the long-running franchise won’t be too surprised by its blend of supernatural horror and samurai action.

In Onimusha: Way of the Sword, players take on the role of Miyamoto Musashi, the self-declared “most powerful samurai” in the region. The brash hero wants to be the very best but is quickly thrust into a battle between good and evil. As an Oni, he must travel across Japan and cleanse temples of “Malice,” all while demons attempt to breach the gates of hell and spill into the real world.

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However, the hack-and-slash RPG eventually reaches Junji Ito levels of grotesque horror. Without getting into major story spoilers, one storyline features a villain who creates human puppets and controls each of their limbs with strings. The section has incredible level design and reminded me of the shape-shifting Tsuzumi Mansion from Demon Slayer.

There is also one particular storyline that genuinely made me emotional, despite its drastically different narrative tones. Capcom does a masterful job of bringing everything together into one of the year’s best cinematic experiences.

Soulslike Combat With a Stylish Onimusha Twist

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Like many modern hack-and-slash games, Onimusha: Way of the Sword features parry and dodge mechanics. What makes its combat feel more stylish, though, is the Issen and Break Issen system. Pressing the attack button a split second before an enemy hits you will launch Musashi into a one-hit-kill move that slices enemies in half.

Against tougher enemies and during boss fights, you can enter Break Issen, which lets you select specific body parts to slice off. During one fight, for example, you can cut off a Genma’s massive tail and then use it to smash the demon for additional damage. While Onimusha requires you to master its parrying, dodging and Issen timing, it’s incredibly satisfying when everything finally clicks—and it looks stylish as hell.

As far as weapons go, you are stuck with your katana as your main weapon. That said, as you progress, you unlock Oni Ornaments, which are secondary weapons that require your Oni Power Gauge to be full before you can use them. Each of these assist weapons offers a unique ability. For example, one can stun bosses or fill their stun meter, while another creates a tornado AOE attack that is perfect for taking out groups of demons.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

During battles, each attack you land generates blue orbs that can be absorbed by your gauntlet to power your Oni Ornaments. However, special attacks can also generate yellow orbs that heal your character. Combat isn’t just about parrying and dodging attacks; it’s also about managing the energy you generate and knowing when to use your special abilities.

A Linear Adventure Packed With Side Content

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Onimusha: Way of the Sword is not an open-world game. While you spend a lot of time exploring the Kyoto map, it functions more like a sandbox hub with gated areas that unlock as you progress. Many of the main levels take place inside separate temples and are mostly linear.

However, I actually think Capcom made the right choice by not making Onimusha open world. On a personal level, I’m a little burnt out on so many games featuring massive open maps. More importantly, the linear structure allows Capcom to focus on carefully designed enemy encounters and tight combat sections. Some of the temple areas also feature the best level design I’ve seen all year.

While the game isn’t open world, it is still packed with an insane amount of side content. For example, players can unlock the Practice Ground, which lets them train with newly learned moves and battle mechanics. More importantly, it features a Boss Rematch mode where you can earn weapon and armor upgrade materials, among other rewards.

Eventually, you can also take on side quests from NPCs throughout Kyoto. My favorite is a quest system you unlock after meeting a spirit named Lady Murasaki, an author who writes about the tragic stories of humans. The spirit has Musashi track down “curious cases” and solve their mysteries.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Has Character Customization

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Yes, Onimusha: Way of the Sword has character customization as well. For the fashionistas out there, you can change the appearance of Miyamoto Musashi’s katana, haori coat, gauntlet and clothing. I, for one, used a cape dripping with fiery embers because I wanted to look like Demon Slayer’s Flame Hashira, Rengoku.

You can also change the appearance of side characters such as Shizuka and Izumo. While I wouldn’t say the system is particularly deep, since the changes are purely cosmetic, it’s still a welcome addition that I appreciated. Additional outfits can also be unlocked by progressing through the main story and completing side quests.

Gorgeous Visuals and Incredibly Smooth Performance

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What can I even say at this point about Capcom’s RE Engine that you haven’t already heard? Onimusha: Way of the Sword is not only one of the best-looking games of 2026, but its performance is also mind-blowingly smooth.

I don’t know what kind of magic Capcom has conjured up to create games of this quality, but I’m consistently blown away by what the developer is able to achieve compared to other major AAA titles. Onimusha: Way of the Sword does not disappoint in this regard.

I found myself constantly pausing the game to use its photo mode because of how epic everything looked. Onimusha’s stylish combat and incredibly vibrant battle effects truly shine without ever making the RE Engine break a sweat.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Review Verdict

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is not just an excellent hack-and-slash action RPG—it’s one of the year’s best cinematic narrative experiences. With the charming Miyamoto Musashi at its center, the game effortlessly shifts between hilarious character moments, emotional storylines and genuinely disturbing supernatural horror.

Its stylish Issen combat is incredibly satisfying once you master its timing, while the more focused linear structure allows Capcom to deliver carefully designed encounters and some of the best levels I’ve played all year. Despite not being an open-world game, Way of the Sword is still packed with side quests, boss rematches, customization options and plenty of reasons to explore Kyoto.

Capcom has done it again, delivering another masterpiece and one of the best games of 2026. Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the revival this classic franchise deserved, and further proves that Capcom is currently one of the best developers in the industry. At this point, every future title from the publisher feels like a must-play.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (9.8/10)

Screenshot: Capcom

Pros

Onimusha: Way of the Sword delivers an incredible cinematic experience that oozes personality and features one of the year’s most likable protagonists.

Capcom’s RE Engine continues to to deliver, as Onimusha has both gorgeous graphics and smooth performance framerates.

A thrilling combat system that balances challenging difficulty with stylish and satisfying boss encounters.

Cons

Onimusha: Way of the Sword heavily relies on parrying and timing. Even on easy Story difficult, later boss fights get really intense if you struggle to master these mechanics.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 4, 2026. A code was provided by Capcom for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 Pro.