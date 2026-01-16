Only 1 Million Arc Raiders Players Finished the Candleberry Quests

The first major winter event in Arc Raiders has come to a close and Embark Studios is offering players an enlightening summary full of facts about how the community did (and did not) engage with all of the Cold Snap limited-time challenges, opportunities, and distractions.

Cold Snap by the Numbers

Screenshot: Embark Studios

The Arc Raiders Cold Snap update dropped in mid-December and brought new map conditions and a limited-time event. The holiday event has come to an end now that the new year is here and players can look back at how raiders interacted with all of the various activities.

One of the most interesting stats is that only 1 million players completed the limited-time Candleberry quest chain and successfully served the Flickering Flames Project banquet. That comes out to less than 10% of the game’s total 12.4 million player install base.

This limited-time chain offered exciting rewards and was meant to be the driving force through the holiday event, but some of the required items may have been too difficult to gather up for the average player. The Candleberries in particular were tricky to gather. The primary way to obtain them was by visiting Cold Snap condition maps, surviving the extreme conditions, and collecting berries along the way.

It will be very interesting to see if Embark Studios changes anything about their approach to limited-time, full community events in the future to make them more approachable or to keep more casual players engaged in the grind.

Other interesting stats include the fact that only 91 Raiders were knocked out by snowballs during the event. The snowballs dealt minimal damage, so this doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but it may be a unique point of pride for those 91 players who had the honor of being on the list.

In comparison, more than 10,000 ARCs were taken down by snowball, so it seems like players were teaming up to focus on the PvE enemies, rather than each other when it came to snowball bullying.

What’s Next for Arc Raiders?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders just received a major update, but this one focused more on balance adjustments, adding the Abyss cosmetic set, and nerfing a few weapons, rather than kicking off a new event.

There is no news or hints at this time about when the next limited-time event or map condition might arrive in the extraction shooter. Hopefully the late winter or early spring will get another event that offers players a chance to earn unique rewards and cosmetics.

Arc Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.