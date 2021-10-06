OnlyFans Couple Arrested for Having Sex on a Highway

A couple has been arrested in northern Thailand for filming themselves having sex on a popular highway and posting the video on online platforms including OnlyFans.

Satchukorn Sinrungruangsuk, 35, and Pichapat Pintasen, 37, were caught having sex and filming themselves in front of a highway office on the scenic Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road of Saraphi district. Authorities said the video was filmed in May and was shared online the following month.

Lt. Gen. Piya Tavichai, a police commissioner overseeing the case, told VICE World News on Wednesday the couple violated laws prohibiting the sharing and trading of pornographic content online.

“We’re still investigating to see if there will be other additional charges as well,” the official said.

The crimes are punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to about $2,950.

The police commissioner added that the couple had made about 70 videos since last year, which were distributed on at least five adult content sites, including OnlyFans, XVideos and Fansly.

In a televised press conference Tuesday morning, Piya said the couple confessed to their crimes and would like to issue a public apology.

“I want to warn everyone that what you get back [from making obscene content] is not worth what you have to lose. Sometimes you may make an easy $15 making each video but if you face charges, we will seize your assets anyways,” Piya added.

“If the court decides to prosecute, the penalty for this will be harsh.”

This is not the first time an adult content creator is facing jail time in the Southeast Asian kingdom. Last month, a 19-year-old Thai woman, known by her online persona “Kai Nao,” and her boyfriend were arrested for creating and spreading “obscene” content online.

However, after a grueling 5-hour interrogation by the police and amid public outrage over the perceived harsh treatment of the adult content creators, the couple was released on bail on the condition that they not repeat their offense.

