OnlyFans Creator Jailed for Ignoring Police Order to Stop Posting Nudes

Singaporean OnlyFans creator Titus Low was sentenced to three weeks in jail and a S$3,000 ($2,100) fine on Wednesday, after he defied a police ban on him uploading explicit material to the platform to his thousands of subscribers.

The 22-year-old is the first OnlyFans creator in Singapore to be convicted for sharing obscene material on the platform. One of Singapore’s most recognizable creators on the platform, he has now become the face of the country’s crackdown on pornographic material on the subscription-based site known for hosting adult content.

OnlyFans creators have toed a fine line in Singapore, where the production and distribution of porn is illegal, operating in a hidden scene that had escaped sanctions from authorities until Low was charged in December last year.

“The past year was very stressful, I was under a lot of pressure online. I couldn’t continue on with life because I had a court case waiting for me. I felt very anxious all the time,” Low told VICE World News, adding that he felt “relieved” after the judgment was revealed yesterday.

The prosecution said Low was being targeted for his defiance of authorities, who had ordered him to stop accessing his OnlyFans account after the initial investigation was opened. He received the fine for transmitting obscene material electronically, and the jail sentence for defying the police order. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

“It is not about him being singled out for anything, it’s because he wilfully disobeyed a police order,” said the prosecutor.

Low came under investigation a year ago after someone informed police of his video after finding it on their 12-year-old niece’s mobile phone. During the investigation, Low was told by police not to access his OnlyFans account. While he gave investigators his email and password, he contacted the platform later that day claiming that he had been hacked, and asked for help to reset his login details. When he regained access the following day, he uploaded eight explicit photos and videos.

When police found out, they gave him a warning and changed his password. But Low soon got his account back again after contacting OnlyFans support, and uploaded 34 more photos and videos of him engaging in sexual acts.

Kirpal Singh, Low’s lawyer, told the court that his client felt an “obligation” to continue providing content to his subscribers, some of whom prepaid for it, despite the ban.

“He deeply regrets it. He admits he was naive and did not fully appreciate the gravity of his actions,” Singh told VICE World News.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday after his court judgment, Low said that “mistakes were made” and that it was “part of life’s learning process.”

The prosecution also claimed there are insufficient safeguards against explicit content making its way out of OnlyFans, referencing the fact that Low’s video was found on a child’s phone.

“There is always this risk of dissemination, even if it’s only open to adults, even if there’s verification by age or photo, there’s always a risk of dissemination,” they said.

In Singapore, those found guilty of transmitting obscene material online face a jail term of up to three months or a fine, or both.

“OnlyFans is a paywalled platform and it’s not meant for the public. People who subscribe are willing to see and willing to pay,” Low said. “I’m very curious, how did an underaged person get my content when it’s meant for my OnlyFans subscribers only?”

While users have to be at least 18 years old to create an account and access OnlyFans content, Singh argued that creators like Low have little control when it comes to their content being leaked from the platform.

“In all likelihood, a subscriber would have captured Titus’s images and videos on his or her own mobile and then shared it. It would have then permeated through the internet and unfortunately ends up in a minor’s mobile phone,” said Singh.

“This was really unfortunate. Based on OnlyFans’ platform, there was nothing that Titus could have done to prevent someone capturing his videos or images in that manner.”

Despite the jail time now awaiting him, Low told VICE World News he remains undeterred in his career choice.

“I do think that I will go back after everything is settled, because it’s my career path. I enjoy creating [OnlyFans content],” he said, adding that he will be more careful about how he shares explicit content in the future.

While Low is the first OnlyFans star to be convicted in Singapore, he’s not the first in the region. Last month, a Burmese model was sentenced to six years in jail—potentially the first conviction of its kind in the world—by the country’s military junta for posting nude photos on OnlyFans. Some labelled the case politically motivated, as the model had expressed her support for the country’s ongoing prodemocracy movement.

In March, two Indonesian OnlyFans creators were investigated for violating the country’s anti-pornography laws, while the arrest of a couple—also creators on the platform—last year in Thailand sparked discussions about sex work in the country.

