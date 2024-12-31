onlyfans-creators-are-probably-working-more-than-any-of-us

Everywhere you turn, there’s something about OnlyFans in the news. I swear I see a new Lily Phillips story every day. So naturally, a lot of the conversations around the platform and those using it as a source of income have become divisive.

In reality, the content creators behind these million-dollar accounts are probably working harder than any of us. So should anyone really be hating?

Hayley Davies spoke extensively on this in an interview with The Mirror US. Davies has risen to the top 1% of creators on OnlyFans, largely due to putting so much work into her rising popularity. She left all her other jobs—one in IT, one as a stripper, and others as a personal trainer—to devote more time to OnlyFans than she likely ever did to her prior jobs.

She told the outlet she works up to 100 hours a week managing her account. That’s about two and a half full-time jobs worth of time, for those keeping track.

“I always preach that if you want to be really successful, you need to at least treat it like a full-time job,” she said in the interview. She went further to shoot down the idea that any of it is easy, saying that those on the outside have this “misconception that you take a few nudes, you do this and you’re good and you sit the beach drinking margaritas and stuff like that.”

Anyone following the OnlyFans boom has seen some of the enormous salaries its creators are pulling in. The aforementioned, and wildly viral, Lily Phillips has reportedly brought in more than $2 million. Monica Huldt is pulling in $750K a year. Then there’s Sophie Rain, who brought in millions and millions of dollars.

We can roll our eyes and, just as Davies said, disparage these creators for posting illicit photos and nothing more. Or, actually show some respect for the grind, because there is some serious time being poured into these new-age jobs.

“If you want to be making six figures in a month or six figures a week, you need to be working,” Davies continued. “Like I’m telling you, only recently I’ve been trying to get under 80 hours a week.”

This particular creator also is hoping to use this influx of money to springboard another career, which is admirable in itself. Davies is hoping to start a business eventually or simply retire younger than she ever imagined.

“You never know how long OnlyFans is going to be around for, so you should make the most of it now,” she explained.

Go and get that money!