OnlyFans Just Banned Bonnie Blue’s 1,000 Men Sex Stunt Video

Bonnie Blue conquered 1,057 men in her viral sex challenge, but the Jan. 11 video of the stunt is no longer making her money on OnlyFans. The platform known for its adult content creators took the viral video down after determining that it did not adhere to the company’s policies.

OnlyFans told The Daily Mail that its services are “designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetize their content.”

The statement went on to say that OnlyFans verifies the age, identity, and consent of all those featured. That last part is probably where the main issue lies. There is no way for OnlyFans to accurately confirm that 1,057 men are who they say they are.

With these infractions, the infamous clip can no longer line Bonnie Blue’s pockets. That being said, she’s already made a ton of money from the stunt. According to Bonnie herself, she brings in $600K a month from her adult content, so the publicity alone from that “record” is probably enough to keep her income strong.

With this development from OnlyFans, some of the other creators who have expressed interest in taking a crack at similarly extreme stunts are probably having second thoughts. The publicity could be worth it, but who wants to have sex with 1,000 men if they can’t make millions for doing it?

Not to mention the potential legal issues. A Turkish OnlyFans model was just arrested after pledging to one-up Lily Phillips and her 100 Men video. Meanwhile, Lily Phillips herself was almost denied entry into the US for the stunt. She’s also no longer welcome with Airbnb, even if she doesn’t intend to have sex with 100 men during her stay.

Maybe backing off the viral stunts is for the best. We’re less than a month into 2025, and there’s already a full-blown OnlyFans war between Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips, the latter of whom claims the former stole her idea for having sex with 1,000 men in one day. Fascinating stuff.

OnlyFans stepping in with the Bonnie Blue video isn’t that surprising, the platform promotes itself as a source of safe and ethical adult content. They also need to maintain a rather shining reputation if they want to continue making promotional moves like sponsoring professional athletes in the future.