OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Is Going to Have Sex With 1,000 Men in 1 Day—a World Record

Despite the tearful aftermath, OnlyFans model Lily Phillips says she has no regrets about sleeping with 100 men in one day. In fact, she’s planning to repeat the stunt times 10.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old British model made headlines for her shocking feat, drawing concerns from viewers when a documentary shared by YouTuber Josh Pieters showed Phillips tearing up after completing the sex marathon.

“To kind of set the scene, I had finished a 14-hour slog of a very hard and stressful day,” Phillips told TMZ. “It was then extremely overwhelming because as soon as I finished I didn’t really think I even got time to shower or eat or anything. There was a camera crew there filming me and kind of prodding me with questions about the day.”

“It was just very intense,” she added.

Despite her emotional reaction — and comments in the documentary in which she said she “dissociated” during the experience — Phillips is actually preparing to complete an even wilder feat: sleeping with 1,000 men in a day.

“I have a love for like, gang bangs, group scenes, things like that,” the model said of her motivation. “After about six, seven months of shooting porn… I want to do something exciting for me. because this is what I love at the end of the day.”

“I came up with the idea of maybe breaking the world record [of 919 men in a day]… that would be kind of iconic,” she added. “My team was like, whoa, whoa, whoa, slow down. You got to walk before you can run.”

Learning from her mistakes, Phillips said she and her team will be making major changes in order to attempt the intense upcoming marathon. She said the men will be undressed in advance, and “fluffers” will be on hand to make sure everyone is ready to perform.

“It’s hard to stay really high energy throughout 14 hours of a really long stressful day,” she explained.

“We also had slight issues… people were getting cold feet and dropping out, which is fine, but obviously next time we’re going to book in a lot more guys to make sure that if we have them drop [out] it doesn’t really matter.”