OnlyFans Model Ava Louise Is Definitely on the Naughty List for Her SantaCon-tent

OnlyFans model Ava Louise was almost busted for getting frisky at SantaCon this year, and it seems she might be on the naughty list.

Ava Louise, 26, who made headlines after exposing herself at a Trump rally and a Giants game and not one but two city portals, partook in New York City’s infamous SantaCon this year. But after a few drinks, she was caught giving oral sex to another attendee on a city street. Lucky for her, she was able to flee without getting into trouble.

“I really wanted to make a Christmas-themed video for my fans as a gift to them this year,” she explained in a now-deleted video, Daily Mail reported. “I thought, ‘What better way to make a fun Christmas video than to go to Santa Con!’ I knew that there would be a lot of Santas looking for a Mrs. Claus and I found the perfect one.”

Louise described her “Santa” as “a hot Italian New Yorker.”

“We were drunk and even he said worse things happen in New York every day,” she explained.

I mean, she’s not wrong about that. I once witnessed a man taking care of himself on subway tracks. The worst part was that he delayed my train, and I had to explain to my boss why I was late to work.

“[Most] people were laughing [but] one woman really freaked out,” Louise told Daily Mail. “Then one of the event organizers at the bar called the police—but I escaped just in time.”

To be honest, I think the most disturbing detail of Ava Louise’s antics is that they occurred at SantaCon—the festive pub crawl that turns the entire city into a wild, comical, sometimes threatening Christmas movie. Something about a bunch of drunk people dressed as a jolly old man and his wife makes me a little uneasy.

But hey, some of my closest friends love to partake in this annual celebration, so no judgment here.

As for Ava Louise’s SantaCon sexcapade, well, I’ve definitely—unfortunately—seen worse on those city streets.