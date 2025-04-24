OnlyFans Model Called Out by Airbnb Host for ‘Devaluing’ the Property With Her Content

One OnlyFans creator allegedly destroyed the value of an Airbnb property after posting illicit photos on the platform that she took while staying at the home.

According to the Airbnb host, per The Daily Mail, upon recognizing that his place was starring in the background, he saw that his property was “devaluing.” The model, Layla Kelly, has since removed the content in question, even though she refutes that the house was hardly identifiable in her images.

She also mentioned that she never wanted to cause trouble while staying there, believing the lingerie and risqué photos she posted were innocent at best.

Airbnb Host Calls Out OnlyFans Model for ‘Devaluing’ Their Property With Her Content

“I respect that the owner doesn’t want content like that made on his property. But it’s a bit of a reach to say that I’ve devalued it,” she told The Daily Mail. She added that “some of my fans would deliberately book into an Airbnb that I’ve stayed in just to say they’ve been in the same place.”

Since all of this has gone down, the host has been pestering Kelly, according to the outlet. Kelly, who has more than 170K followers on Instagram and another 26K on X, has blocked him across her social media accounts.

This is just one in a string of stories that have come out this year regarding rental properties and the X-rated stuff that can go on in them. We covered Lily Phillips facing a ban from Airbnb after using one of its homes for a crazy stunt.

Years prior, we highlighted some renters turning an apartment into a brothel while on vacation. Things get, uhh, weird in these types of places. It’s one valid reason I understand why some people would never rent out their house. Who would ever want something like that going on under their roof?

It’s unclear if Kelly will face anything like Phillips did from the rental platform. Considering it was just a few photos she uploaded and not some crazy video, I can’t imagine she’d face a ban. Then again, Airbnb has had its name drug in the mud from these types of situations, it also wouldn’t shock me if the company starts ruling with an iron fist to deter future photoshoots like this.