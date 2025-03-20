OnlyFans Model Charged With Murder After Fetish Request Goes Wrong

A man named Michael Dale reached out to Michaela Brashaye Rylaardsdam—an OnlyFans model—with a request that he was willing to pay $11,000 for. Dale wanted to be tied up in plastic wrap and duct tape.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rylaardsdam, a 31-year-old woman, is now being charged with second-degree murder after engaging in the wild request. The incident took place two years ago but an ongoing investigation eventually concluded that the charges were warranted, even if everything the OnlyFans creator did was per her client’s request.

Before being cut off from oxygen, the man had a bag placed over his head that was fastened with tape. He also had boots glued to his feet—no idea what that’s about.

The video that was obtained by officers shows that he was in this position for eight minutes before his death.

This will be an intriguing case to follow as it reaches the courts. Ultimately, her actions led to the man’s death. Yet, everything she was by request.

There are limits we all know as humans, so her defendant will have to come up with a rationale reason as to why she watched him suffer for so long and never thought to stop before it became fatal.

The outlet reports that there are many text exchanges between the two that laid the groundwork for how Dale wanted the interactions to go, including being covered in saran wrap like a mummy. Their in-person encounter lasted about four hours before 911 was called. Dale was hospitalized and later placed on life support before passing several days later.

I couldn’t even imagine sitting on the jury to hear this case.