OnlyFans Model Amouranth Held at Gunpoint for Her Crypto in Home Invasion

We have some more controversy surrounding an OnlyFans content creator and popular video game streamer. This time the story involves Kaitlyn Siragusa—better known online as Amouranth—who was held up at gunpoint in her own home by assailants.

Allegedly, the robbers looking to get access to her cryptocurrency. Amouranth had let it be known to the public that she was raking in money through crypto, sharing that her earnings in the digital currency amount to more than $20 million.

Reminder, this is someone with a massive following that includes 6.2 million followers on Twitch. So revealing that level of personal information isn’t the wisest move because chances are, out of 6.2 million people, there are a few bad apples in there.

OnlyFans Model Amouranth Held at Gunpoint in Crypto Robbery Attempt

That’s what resulted in the influencer having her Houston home invaded by three robbers over the weekend. They broke in just before 11 p.m. local time and demanded that she give them access to her crypto wallet.

About an hour after all of this was going on, she was able to post on X, “I’m being too robbed at gunpoint.” I think we can understand the grammatical errors considering the sheer panic she was in. Because she was able to get that message out, her husband was aware of what was happening.

She must have known that would happen because after the robbers were unable to convince her to pass over the information (even going as far as to pistol-whip her), she suggested that they should visit her husband to get access.

So they did, and when they arrived, her husband was armed and ready. He reportedly connected with one of them as evidenced by the trail of blood, but all three were able to escape the area.

Amouranth later shared with her followers some of the harrowing details of the attack, going as far as to explain “the pummeling [that] felt like it would never end.” She was hurt in the invasion amid the beating but was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is just another example of oversharing online that goes wrong.