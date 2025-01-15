OnlyFans Model Is ‘Stripping For Scores’ During NFL Games—and It’s Working

Courtney, better known as @CourtsSports0 on OnlyFans and X, stuck to her word back on Sept. 15, 2022, when she gave out a sports bet regarding then-San Diego Charger running back Austin Ekeler, going over his 97.5 rushing and receiving line. She wrote, “If this misses, I’ll make an OF.” Ekeler finished with 94 total yards, a brutally bad beat but a win of sorts for her followers as she meant what she said and began her journey as an adult content creator.

It’s fitting, then, that Courtney’s journey, which began on the football field (well, from afar), has quickly shot off in popularity from where it all began, spearheaded by her highly sought-after ‘Stripping For Scores’ events she hosts during every Detroit Lions game. She came up with the idea in 2023 and did it on and off during that season, but has ramped it up for the 2024 season.

It was a wise choice because Courtney, a lifetime Lions fan and Detroit native, went all in on her ‘Stripping For Scores’ bit at the perfect time. Detroit finished the 2024 season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and is currently set to host the Washington Commanders in the playoffs on Jan. 18.

So what exactly is ‘Stripping For Scores’?

Well, it’s pretty self-explanatory. Whenever the Detroit Lions score a touchdown or a field goal (and occasionally a two-point conversion), one article of clothing comes off. Once a certain amount of scores occur, you guessed it, Courtney’s naked.

Fortunately for her OF subscribers, the Lions’ offense averaged more points per game (33.2) than any other team this year. The team’s 564 points were the most in Lions history and the fourth in NFL history. Courtney seriously couldn’t have a better season to strip for scores, huh?

The 28-year-old works nearly 60 hours a week managing her OF account, while also holding down her regular personal training job, proving once again that OnlyFans creators work harder than all of us.

“People always tell me how much they’re looking forward to it and that it makes them look forward to the games,” Courtney told VICE. “Many aren’t Lions fans, so they say it’s helped them jump onto the bandwagon for the rest of the year, or at least when they’re playing.”

The whole thing has been a blessing for her OF account, which went from a little under 500 subs earlier in the season to more than 2,700. Her X following has also doubled, jumping to nearly 52,000 after being in the 20K range through the summer months. She’s optimistic that the subscription number could surpass 3,000 as the playoffs continue.

“It’s crazy to see that many people,” Courtney reflected. “I love it for a variety of reasons. Obviously, it’s cool financially. But I get a lot of fulfillment by talking to people for a variety of reasons. Some just want to talk sports, and I find that amazing.”

The Lions are the biggest favorites heading into the NFL Divisional Round at -9.5 over the Commanders. There are FOUR players who are basically projected to score a touchdown, which I’ve never seen before. The 55.5 total is also the largest of the weekend, so Courtney might be working even harder this week than she normally does. She won’t mind, though. After all, is it really even working if your team is winning?

“I’m pumped. It’s fun for me and fun for everybody involved,” she added. “They’re such a fun team to watch on the field, and I’m just trying to make it a little extra fun for us off of it.”