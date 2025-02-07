Lily Phillips Says Porn Inspired Her to Get a Labiaplasty at 19

Lily Phillips made a pretty revealing TikTok recently when she shared that she underwent a labiaplasty at 19 years old.

Speaking to her 313,000 followers on the video platform, she explained how she had “one lip that was so much longer than the other and it was very mismatched.” So she chose to receive the surgery to make her vagina “more symmetrical.” According to the National Health Service, a labiaplasty procedure is designed to “reduce the size of the labia minora — the flaps of skin on either side of the vaginal opening.”

To afford the $5,000 labiaplasty, Phillips spent her first OnlyFans check. She said it took about an hour and that she woke up with no pain. How good did she feel? She shared in the TikTok she went out to the club until 5 a.m. and, uhh, tested it out.

There were some practical reasons for the procedure, as well. Phillips described that wearing some underwear previously would be uncomfortable as it would “pinch me.” Above that inconvenience, Phillips made the decision to gain more confidence in herself.

“I was just very, very insecure about the way it looked,” she went on. “With being in the industry that I’m in, obviously people are looking at it all the time.”

At this point, insecurity isn’t in Phillips’ vernacular. She went viral in December with her “100 men in 12 hours” video, which even got her banned from AirBnB. Her rising stardom also played a hand in her getting detained briefly at customs. It’s not easy in the streets apparently when everyone knows you from a certain video, I guess.

Phillips has more “challenges” planned apparently, including a possible 1,000 men video to compete with the likes of Bonnie Blue, who slept with 1,057 men in January.

There’s nothing more we love than a good rivalry, right?