OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain’s Stalker Arrested After Standoff With SWAT

A stalker made their way into a Fort Lauderdale house on Monday that was occupied by Sophie Rain and her OnlyFans gang.

As we just documented, Rain and her colleagues currently reside at the Bop House, a Miami mansion that hosts the young models. They were in Fort Lauderdale at a recently rented house to film content when SWAT agents showed up to arrest the stalker.

According to TMZ, a source close to the 20-year-old said the unnamed suspect broke into the home while the crew was attending Sunday’s Super Bowl. They came back to see windows smashed, but worst off, when they arrived the man was still inside.

The outlet said he “tried convincing Sophie he was the new owner of the place” but it didn’t convince the girls, who quickly fled the home.

The ordeal saw aforementioned SWAT agents along with Coast Guard members attempting to talk the guy out of the house for hours before eventually storming in and arresting him before any serious conflict occurred.

As we wrote about when highlighting the Bop House, situations like this are a worst-case scenario and one that opponents of the concept have pointed towards. When Elle magazine documented the property, one of the concerns it discussed was the safety of the young women—both online and in the real world. This incident puts all of that to light.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the scary ordeal. However, for a bunch of 18-24-year-olds, this certainly won’t be something they forget anytime soon. The Bop House has been a major payoff for each of the influencers in the house, which also includes Aisha’s Sofey, Summer Xiris, Camilla Araujo, Julia Filippo, Alina Rose, Ava Reyes, and Joy Mei.

The group reportedly brought in up to $15 million last month from all of the content they are shooting regularly.