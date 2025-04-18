OnlyFans Model Who Peed on Grocery Store Food Arrested Again for Peeing All Over Hotel Room

Kelli Tedford is literally peeing her way through New Hampshire.

The 24-year-old woman, who was previously arrested for urinating on products in a grocery store, was nabbed again for a similar offense, The Smoking Gun reported.

Videos by VICE

According to court documents the outlet published, Tedford went on a “pee spree” in her hotel room back in January.

Tedford, an OnlyFans model who goes by Kinki Kelli, is accused of recording herself peeing on an air conditioner unit, comforter, curtains, and a Bible, per the docs. Additionally, Tedford allegedly pooped on the floor and hid the feces in the tank of the toilet, the docs claim.

Now, Tedford is facing five criminal mischief charges as a result of the ordeal, per the docs.

Kelli Tedford’s Past Pee-scapades on Onlyfans

The new charges aren’t a surprise. In February, the Keene Police Department first alerted the public to Tedford’s alleged antics in a press release.

At the time, the department cautioned that that “numerous additional videos of Tedford” were uncovered. The videos showed “similar historic incidents” in which “Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine,” per the release. The clips, the cops said, dated back to 2021.

In February, an anonymous person reported Tedford for posting “disturbing videos to an internet site.”

“In one of these videos, Tedford recorded herself contaminating items in a local business with her urine,” the press release read.

The business in question, the Monadnock Food Co-Op, removed the affected product and issued a recall, per the release. As a result of the alleged act, the business sustained a $1,500 hit. The cost was associated with destroyed merchandise and cleaning costs.

Tedford was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with criminal mischief.