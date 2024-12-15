onlyfans-models-are-usuing-ai-chatbots-to-talk-dirty-for-them

That OnlyFans model you’re having a personal, one-on-one chat with? There’s a chance it’s not actually them — at least not a flesh-and-blood version of them. It might be an AI bot designed to sound just like them.

There’s a simple reality that many OnlyFans creators have to face: there are not enough hours in the day to fit in all of the personal interactions subscribers request. They used to outsource the chatting to “OnlyFans Chatters,” a.k.a. low-wage foreign workers. Now those low-wage foreign workers are getting replaced with AI tools.

OnlyFans creators have turned to services like Supercreator, ChatPersona, and FlirtFlow to handle the massive influx of messages. These services use generative AI to fake conversations with people who paid for a conversation with a real person. It’s a more advanced, much hornier version of calling a company and getting an automated voice messaging service, but one that wants to make you think you’re talking to a real person.

All of these services work a little differently from one another. ChatPersona, for instance, generates an AI response. However, the OnlyFans creator is responsible for sending the message to the subscriber, but there’s still some degree of physical involvement even if it’s the bare minimum.

Supercreator offers a different take on an AI chat service for the discerning OnlyFans creator. The AI can scan for inactive users and then automatically initiate a conversation with them as soon as they log in for the first time in a while. The creator then picks up a conversation from there, often leading to huge tips. Other AI Tools strata automate entire conversations based on the creator’s previous chats. The lesson here is that if you’re paying to speak to an OnlyFans creator there is no way of knowing if you’re talking to them or talking to a synthetic version of them.

Many creators are enthusiastic about these AI tools. Eden, a former OnlyFans creator who now runs a talent agency, is an avid user of Supercreator’s AI, claiming that it has significantly boosted sales by helping creators target their most lucrative fans. The AI’s ability to scan for inactive users and automatically initiate conversations has led to impressive results, such as a $1,000 tip sparked by an AI-generated message. However, Eden emphasizes that creators should still personalize the interaction, using AI-generated content as a starting point rather than fully automating the process.

As AI continues to evolve, its role in replacing human workers, even in specialized fields like OnlyFans chatters, is becoming more pronounced. While the technology offers efficiency and profit potential, it raises questions about authenticity and the long-term implications for human labor in the gig economy.