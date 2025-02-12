OnlyFans Mom Banned From Volunteering at Kids’ School After Losing Lawsuit

Victoria Triece was doing what many moms do for their kids while they’re in school: volunteering. That was until the school discovered she had an OnlyFans account and pulled her off the volunteering list.

The incident occurred a few years ago in 2021. She wound up suing Orange County Public Schools two years later, but just this week, her legal battle flipped around on her as the court sided against the Florida mom.

Videos by VICE

Back in 2021, a “concerned parent” anonymously sent illicit images of Triece from her OnlyFans page to the Sand Lake Elementary School principal. The school barred her from further volunteering, which prompted her lawsuit.

She alleged that the images were sent out to school officials without her consent, to which the court ruled against that statement. Instead, the court found the photos were only shared in exchanges when it was needed for deciding what to do.

OnlyFans Mom Banned From Volunteering at Kids’ School Over Her Content

Triece, who uses Victoria Snooks as her digital moniker, also alleged that she has a right to volunteer and that this hinders her ability to raise her child. Again, the court sided against her in both cases.

When the initial incident occurred, Triece told WESH, a local NBC outlet, that she felt “judged” and “isolated” from the ordeal. Triece, who said she had volunteered the prior five years, also said she was “humiliated” and doesn’t understand why other parents should be concerned about what another parent does for a living.

Her attorney, Mark Nejame, echoed her concerns to WESH, “What authoritarian mentality allows somebody to point a discriminating finger at somebody and say we don’t approve of you and you can’t be around children.”

I tend to agree with what Triece says. The way she earns money on her own time doesn’t pertain to her ability to volunteer in the classroom. From all accounts, it sounds like she never had any issues until one disgruntled parent acted childishly and sent the risqué photos to the principal. To be honest, it’s unfortunate that Triece’s OnlyFans business caused her to lose room parent duties.

She even posted about it on Monday on Instagram, and it doesn’t sound like she’s going to stop fighting back.