OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Slept With 500 Men in One Day. Here’s How Much She’s Made Since.

Want to make seven figures? Just sleep with hundreds of men in one day. That’s what OnlyFans model Annie Knight did, and she’s been paid handsomely for her X-rated stunt.

The Australian content creator told news.au.com that she’s bringing in $300,000 per month thanks to her work on OnlyFans. That’s about $3.5 million per year for the former marketing exec.

Videos by VICE

“When I first started OnlyFans I was making $5000 per month. Then when I got fired for doing OnlyFans,” she said. “I decided to do it full-time, and I was making $30,000 per month.”

In May 2023, Knight saw her salary rise to six figures per month. For the last two years, Knight said she’s brought in $200,000 monthly.

That amount “begun to skyrocket” by an additional $100,000 after she challenged herself to sleep with 583 in six hours.

Now, 27-year-old Knight owns four properties. She makes sure to make smart financial decisions with the help of an accountant.

“I am not super crazy with my spending. I’ve always been into saving and setting myself up for the future,” she said. “It’s allowed me to live a financially free life and basically do whatever I want whenever I want.”

OnlyFans Model Hospitalized After Sex Challenge

While her work pays well, Knight’s work isn’t without its drawbacks. After her recent challenge, she spent days hospitalized for bleeding. Knight told Us Weekly that she believes her symptoms were due to endometriosis, something doctors didn’t initially believe.

“I kept telling them, ‘It can’t have been the challenge because I’ve been having these issues since January and I only did the challenge in May,’” Knight told the outlet. “It was frustrating that they were just trying to mostly just associate everything with the challenge and say, ‘It’s the challenge, it’s the challenge.’”

“So that was frustrating — that they just wouldn’t really listen to me,” she continued. “And then, in the end, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, it wasn’t the challenge.’ And I was like, ‘I told you.’”

Now that she’s feeling better, Knight is eager to get back to her life and work.

“I think hopefully now I’m sort of on the road to recovery and I can start getting back into my normal routine,” she said. “I haven’t been able to go to the gym, I haven’t been able to do the things that I love doing. It’ll be good to be able to do all those things again.”







