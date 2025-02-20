OnlyFans Star Who Has Sex With Teens Says She’s an Educator, Not a Predator

Annie Knight, “Australia’s Most Sexually Active Woman,” considers herself an educator of sorts, someone who can share intimate knowledge on what actually goes down in the bedroom and not “what happens in the porn videos one percent of the time, if ever.”

Porn comes with a lot of baggage, to say the least. Arguments against it are not only plentiful but have existed as long as porn itself and remain prevalent today, and one of the most commonly cited is the content’s negative effect on young men.

Videos by VICE

The 26-year-old Australian OnlyFans model says she wants to give young men a better understanding of what actually happens in the real world. Average, everyday sex is typically a far cry from what teens and young men are seeing on their computer screens on a daily basis.

But is making porn with young men the right way to go about breaking down young men’s unrealistic expectations created by porn?

Annie Knight is Controversial Because of her Target Audience—and her participants

OnlyFans and controversy go hand in hand, but Annie Knight faces even more contempt than the average adult film star because of her target audience—and the average age of her on-screen partners.

She tells VICE that she’s often labeled a “predator” for her efforts in providing sexual experiences for teens and young adults but claims she’s simply misunderstood, as she always ensures the safety and legal age of the young men who appear in her content.

Knight is not “bedding underage boys,” she said, calling the assertion “absurd, illegal, and not even remotely accurate.”

“I simply wish these people who put so much effort into stopping me from teaching legal adults sex would put more effort into helping those in the community who are struggling at the hands of actual predators,” she stressed to us.

A predator is defined as someone who ruthlessly exploits others, while an educator is someone who provides education. There’s certainly an argument to be made that filming sex with barely legal teens for profit is exploitative and a little ruthless. But then again, the age of consent exists—if everyone who appears in her content is of legal age, no one has any real right to tell them they shouldn’t be there.

OnlyFans does have rules against illegal content and appears to strictly abide by them. Remember the infamous Bonnie Blue video where she claimed to have sex with 1,057 men? OnlyFans had to take it down because confirming consent from over 1,000 men was virtually impossible.

That’s never an issue with Knight, according to her, who ensures that everything is in line, unlike what some may think of her encounters.

“I knew there would be pushback as people are always so quick to jump on a ‘hate bandwagon,’ and obviously, I was aware that there was an age gap which people always seem to have an issue with, but I never expected the uproar that followed.”

Knight insists her ‘Real and Raw’ Content Showcases ordinary sex

While Annie Knight admittedly participates in wild sex stunts—and even considers herself the “OG challenge girl”—her typical content is far from outrageous, she says.

“These young men are consuming porn on the internet that’s so overly produced and edited and often doesn’t show things that are enjoyable for women,” Knight detailed. “The type of content I produce is very natural, very unedited, and is incredibly real and raw.”

Knight says she hopes her platform educates young men on what actually happens between the sheets. Having an “actual representation” of things like the awkwardness of switching positions, or reaching the finish line too quickly, are concepts covered in her content.

“I get to show them how sex should be and how it’s not always perfect,” she reflected. “I also get to teach them boundaries, respect, and consent and show them what feels good for a woman so they can use those techniques in the future.”

Do young men really need to learn these concepts through porn and not some combination of sex education, parenting, and trial and error with consenting partners? Ideally, it would probably be all of the above. Forty percent of teens in a 2023 study admitted to watching so much porn they were even watching it at school. Removing it from the equation entirely seems an impossible task.

At the same time, unlimited hardcore sex at the touch of a button isn’t great for growing brains, research suggests. But Annie Knight insists that’s what sets her “relatable” content apart.

“The participants are enjoying the experience as they’re learning so much but having fun at the same time,” she said.

Knight says her desire to serve as a mentor to young men came from her dislike of sex as a teen. She wants to give her participants and viewers a better understanding of sex than she had.

“I used to dread sex in my late teens and now I look forward to it, I find it really enjoyable, so much so I’ve made a career out of it,” Knight concluded.