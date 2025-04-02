OnlyFans Sued by Men Claiming Models Used ‘Chatters’ to Talk to Them

As reported by 404 Media, a couple of OnlyFans subscribers just found out that all those sexy messages they’ve received from creators may not have been from the creators themselves. The men, M. Brunner and J. Fry, are now suing OnlyFans, claiming that they were tricked into chatting with third-party agencies.

They are likely correct in that they probably weren’t speaking to whichever creators they were likely paying. Many OnlyFans creators are so swamped with chat requests that they farm out conversations to third parties that handle those types of messages for them.

Sometimes, these services employ actual people to do the talking; other times OnlyFans subscribers are speaking to an AI chatbot.

OnlyFans Is Getting Sued

The plaintiffs argued that they signed up expecting personal, one-on-one interactions with OnlyFans creators. After subscribing and realizing how many other subscribers an OnlyFans creator has to message, the men assumed that these creators couldn’t possibly be DM’ing every single person looking to chat. It would be way too time-consuming.

All of this is to say that the men don’t actually have any hard evidence and are going to court with only suspicion, but they’re not going in blind here. As discussed in the link shared above, there are tons of third-party services OnlyFans creators use to do their fan interaction for them—Supercreator, ChatPersona, and FlirtFlow, just to name a few.

All these companies operate in their own unique ways and offer various types of services, but they’re all generally the same idea: an OnlyFans creator with way too much fan interaction on their plate offloads some or all of the work to either a chatbot or a person overseas who is essentially text-based impersonator of the creator.

The plaintiffs say they fully expected personal interactions and say that they wouldn’t have subscribed if they knew they were going to get them, or at the very least would have paid less. The lawsuit alleges that OnlyFans and its parent companies Fenix Internet, LLC and Fenix International Limited, failed to meet the expectations of its users.