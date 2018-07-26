Ontario Bus Driver Fed Children Semen-laced Food

A London, Ontario bus driver, who fed children semen-laced treats, will be sentenced in the fall after pleading guilty to child pornography charges last month.

According to the London Free Press, the bus driver made the treats, laced them with his semen, gave them to children and used his cell phone to film them eating them. After acquiring the videos of the children eating these semen-laced treats the man would upload them to a child pornography message board on the dark web.

Videos by VICE

The 30-year-old bus driver cannot be named because of a publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the children he abused. After being arrested last year, he was initially charged with 78 counts of voyeurism and possessing, distributing or creating child pornography but pleaded down to 23 charges last month. Of these 23 charges, there are 18 counts of making child pornography, three counts of voyeurism, one count distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

All of the 39 children abused by the bus driver had to be checked for sexually transmitted diseases.

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, the Crown attorney recommended the man receive a five-year prison sentence while the defence asked for a two-year sentence at an institution that treats sex offenders.

An RCMP detective initially discovered the man’s videos on a site called MagicKingdom. The videos showed the man “masturbate on food, then feed the food to children on a bus and have conversations with them about it,” according to the London Free Press. Some of the videos show the man masturbating on the bus while children are present. From there the detectives investigating found out the man went by the online alias of “Steps” and discovered 24 more videos on a different paedophilia based dark web site.

Using the videos RCMP were able to realize they were shot in London and then, working with local police, use local landmarks to discover who drove the route. The bus driver was soon arrested—he attempted to get cops to kill him during the arrest but was taken alive—and police discovered over 800 images or files of “child-exploitive videos and images.” Almost 200 of the 884 files were created by the man on the bus.

The judge on the case won’t make a decision until late September.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter.