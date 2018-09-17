Ontario MP ditches Trudeau’s Liberals to join the Conservatives

For the first time since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became leader of the Liberal party, one of his MPs has crossed the floor to join the Conservative party caucus.

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MP Leona Alleslev is leaving the governing party over how the Liberals have handled the economy, foreign affairs and trade.

“My attempts to raise my concerns with this government were met with silence,” Alleslev said in a speech in the House of Commons on Monday. “It’s my duty to stand and be counted. Our country is at risk. The government must be challenged openly and publicly.”

After careful and deliberate consideration, I must withdraw from the gov benches to take a seat among Her Majesty’s Opposition. #cdnpoli — Leona Alleslev (@LeonaAlleslev) September 17, 2018

“To my constituents, I am the same person you elected in 2015. I believe in a strong federal gov that leads Canadians. But to achieve what you demand of me, I must change parties,” Alleslev tweeted. “To All Canadians: do not accept the status quo. Have the courage to do what is right, not what is easy. Our country is at stake.”

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said he was “extremely pleased” to welcome Alleslev to his side. She will be taking on the role of global security critic for the party.

“She brings with her an extraordinary wealth of experience in military and foreign affairs, government procurement, and private sector leadership,” said Scheer. “She will be a strong asset in our growing Conservative team as we work toward 2019.”

Alleslev is a former captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force who held positions at the Department of National Defence, IBM and Bombardier before running for office in 2014.

Cover image of Liberal MP Leona Alleslev in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, June 17, 2016. Photo by Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

