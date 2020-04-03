All Weed Stores in Ontario Are Closing

Ontario is ordering all 52 cannabis retail stores to close after it released an updated list of essential services.



The province said businesses not on the list will have to shut their doors by Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

Videos by VICE

While the province previously singled out cannabis stores as essential, they are excluded from the new list. Beer, wine, and liquor stores remain essential.

VICE has reached out to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

Online cannabis sales will remain available through the Ontario Cannabis Store. However, due to Canada Post’s updated policies scrapping in-person deliveries, customers will likely have to pick up their packages from the post office. OCS told VICE it has added extra shifts at its distribution centre and is operating on a 24/7 basis to meet increased demands.

The news comes as Ontario released projections stating that 3,000 to 15,000 Ontarians could die because of COVID-19.



Follow Manisha on Twitter