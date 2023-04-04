Hold My Dough: Ooni’s Karu 12 Pizza Oven Is $100 Off

We really appreciate all the pizzerias posted up on every single corner of New York City, but there comes a point where it’s time to take matters into your own hands. That greasy slice with baked ziti on top may feed us—but not our egos. We’ve been considering leaving the Big Apple behind and pivoting into a career as an artisanal pizza legend. Well, our dreams just got easier, because the Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off.

Nothing beats a stone-baked, wood-fired Neapolitan pie, especially when you can make the magic happen right in your backyard, patio, or miniscule balcony. Unfortunately, no abode we know already has a wood-fired pizza oven built-in, which is where this smokin’ gem comes in. Fueled by wood (or charcoal, if that’s your vibe), Ooni’s Karu 12 has the ability to bake that Italian sucker to “amore” within 60 seconds. If you’re not able to cook with wood or charcoal, the Karu can also get revved up using gas with its gas burner attachment.

A custom designed fuel tray allows maximum airflow and “delivers a powerful blast of searing flame,” which—aside from sounding like the effects at a Vegas stage show—helps cook pies to perfection. No matter where hunger strikes, the Karu 12 embodies pizza-creating portability, with a stainless steel body and an overall weight of just 26.4 pounds. Other features include a patented flame keeper for max heat retention, and the ability to reach up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit in 15 minutes.

Ooni makes some seriously top-notch home pizza ovens—our editors adore the Ooni Karu 16, which is just the Karu 12’s higher-end model. They note, “If you don’t plan to be firing this thing up every weekend during the outdoor-dining months, it might be wiser to go with the Karu 12, which is also multi-fuel, but priced at a comparatively affordable $399 since it’s smaller and has fewer bells and whistles.”

The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven has a 4.8-star average and over 2,000 reviews on its website. “Have we been eating pizza four plus times a week? Maybe. Do we regret this decision? Definitely not!” A review we truly resonate with.

Pizza shouldn’t have a deadline, but you’ll want to make sure to get your order in sooner than later: The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is $100 off (at least for now). Get it now before walking to the corner for a slice will be all you ever know.

The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is available on Ooni’s website.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.