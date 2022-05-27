Get 20% Off Ooni’s Super-Popular Home Pizza Ovens for Memorial Day

When the moon hits your eye, make a big pizza pie—that’s how the song goes, right? Regardless, the one big thing missing from your Memorial Day plans is pie after pie of hot, crispy, chewy, and slightly charred pizza made by your own two hands. Unfortunately, not all of us have a home with a massive, wood-fired pizza oven stationed in the backyard. That is, until we snagged the Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven. Our eyes widened, and jaws grew slack, as we drooled over the hand-tossed masterpieces we were able to bust out in a matter of minutes.

Ooni is the Cadillac of home pizza ovens, and right now, the brand is having a seriously sick 20% sitewide Memorial Day sale, so if you’ve been on the fence about splurging on one for a while, here’s the sign you’ve been waiting for. Do yourself a favor and pick up some dough from your favorite local pizza joint ahead of your grill ‘n’ chill occasion, and surprise guests with professional-grade, perfectly bubbly crusts and an array of funky toppings for everyone to DIY. Grab the fresh basil, and let’s ride.

Videos by VICE

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Just dipping your toes into the world of pizza ovens? (We can’t blame you; it’s nice in there.) Ooni’s Koda 12 gas-powered pizza oven is perfect for beginners, peeps with small spaces (it weighs barely 20 pounds), and anyone craving one of the most affordable options on the market that can reach super-high temps for classic Neapolitan pizza.

Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

This one is for the serious home chefs. The Ooni Pro 16 features multiple fuel options for maximum cooking versatility, reaches a whopping 950° Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes, and cooks not just delicious pizzas, but also roast meats, fresh bread, and more in as little as 60 seconds.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven

If you’ve been paying attention, you know this is our new favorite toy. With multiple fuel options, a hinged oven door design with ViewFlame technology to boost visibility, and a mounted digital thermometer with included batteries, the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is a culinary workhorse. Its large cooking area fits up to 16-inch pizzas, perfect for a first course. (Or is that just us?)

Head over to Ooni to see all the models currently on sale. Have a good weekend, everybody—it’s time to get sauced.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.