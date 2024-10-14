Oops, Looks Like Walmart Is Selling The New Xbox Early

Ahead of its release tomorrow (October 15), one Reddit user managed to come upon the fabled Xbox Series X Digital Edition. During a trip to Walmart, user MikeyGwald purchased the console days before its official release date.

True to its name, this version of the Series X doesn’t have a disc drive. (Sorry to all my physical media fans.) It contains a 1TB SSD and will be priced at $449.99. The look is fine. It’s white — nothing too avant-garde or crazy. …That controller is hideous, though. If the black and white colors were inversed, maybe I could rock with it.

But I’m one person with one opinion. Let’s see how other Redditors felt about the design, shall we? “It does look fresh as hell, but I just can’t justify not having a disc drive still. My physical collection is just so large and you can still find soooo many deals with used physical games,” one Reddit user says.

As someone who definitely isn’t waiting on an Alan Wake 2 Collector’s Edition later in the year, I’m compelled to agree. I have been leaning more into the digital future we’re clearly headed toward, however. It can be convenient saving shelf space, you know?

“Gamepass has made me lazy. I’ve only used the disc drive a handful of times. I actually have just left my Xbox 360 copy of COD MW2 in the drive for backwards compatibility play. Probably have played a movie with it a couple times,” another user chimes in.

Yes. Game Pass and the PlayStation Plus tiers have ruined me in terms of being compelled to buy physical media. When it’s so accessible, how can you not indulge? Really, I only buy physical media when there’s a sale I can’t refuse or a cool special edition with trinkets I can display.

Saying all of that, I can’t see myself buying a digital-only console. I may have embraced the format, but I like having the option between digital and physical. Granted, it would stop me from buying Cuphead editions with an 8-inch Cuphead puppet and a cool music box.