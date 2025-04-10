Oops, Twitch Banned Me Because My ‘VRChat’ Swimsuit Was Too Sexy

I was two hours into my Twitch stream on Wednesday, and all I was doing was talking. And talking. And talking. The stream topic for the day was sex education, with a focus on asexuality, aceness, and queerplatonic relationships. My oshi (or my inspiration and idol) was in chat and loving the vibes, although she had to remind me to drink some water. I was basically yapping about queer sexuality without a break.

Finally, we were approaching the third hour, and I had just opened the floor to Q&As from chat. I sat down, looked through chat, and began answering the first question. And then, suddenly, my Chatterino app disconnected. My OBS stopped streaming. Did my internet crash? Evidently not, as I could still access the rest of the ‘net perfectly fine. I scrambled to Twitch, fearing the worst, and that’s when I saw the following message:

My anime titties were too much for Twitch’s eyes

A message from Twitch revealed I was suspended for “inappropriate attire,” although Twitch did not confirm what specifically led to the ban. The ban lasts for a day. In my suspension email, Twitch notes that the inappropriate attire rule covers “an augmented reality avatar on stream that has insufficient coverage.” According to the policy, “genitalia, buttocks, hips, female-presented nipples, and underbust must be covered at all times on general streams.”

However, Twitch notes “these guidelines apply to VTuber models, but not video game characters including those uploaded into games such as VRChat.” So, that supposedly means VRChat is more lax about clothing choices compared to your average VTuber stream, right? So, why was I banned?

First of all, let’s be clear. The video below reveals exactly how I was dressed. Two different anime models, two swimsuits. I’ll admit, both are sexy. The second of the two doesn’t cover much when it comes to my rear. The first is relatively decent, but I was wiggling my butt a few times in front of the camera. Just a few.

Yes, unfortunately, #vtuber & #lewdtuber folks. I was banned from Twitch for a dayApparently this attire is not safe for the VRChat category? I've seen other streamers wear similar attire, but I suspect I was too high up in the VRC category while wiggling / showing off my butt too muchShame — Ana Valens (@acvalens.net) 2025-04-10T01:21:30.817Z

For the first half of my sex ed stream, I was wearing a one-piece swimsuit in front of a whiteboard. Maybe that got me into Twitch’s crosshairs. But in the second world I visited? I was wearing a bikini at a pool, and Twitch allows swimsuits at appropriate settings. In other words, nothing about my attire violated the letter of the law that Twitch laid down. So, it’s really hard to tell which rules I broke.

‘VRChat’ Bikinis are out, cameltoes are in

All this begs the question: Did I really do something wrong compared to other VRChat streamers?

No. One video with 2,900 views in the VRChat category shows an attractive VR model dancing, with shots focused on the performer’s butt and hips. That streamer is wearing a bikini that doesn’t cover her underbust, and her hips are shown wiggling in bottoms that fail to cover her whole pelvis. A second stream with over 1,000 views depicts a short catgirl with prominent breasts visiting various VRChat worlds. Her chest is visibly spilling out of her top, with angles chosen from the front and the side to expose this feature to chat.

Then there’s a third video with over 2,400 views which shows a streamer walking around a VRChat world while wearing a bodysuit that exposes most of her breasts. The camera is particularly close to her bosom throughout her time in VR, giving viewers an ample look at her cleavage. In one moment during the stream, she switches to a dominatrix outfit that exposes tight panties. The panties are so tight that, when the camera moves just low enough, viewers can see a cameltoe effect.

Welcome to the Kafka-esque world of ‘VRChat’ on Twitch

Now, to be clear, I’m not trying to put any other streamers on blast. I think all three of these creators should be allowed to stream in peace with their models as depicted. But I’m starting to become frustrated with Twitch. If I play a stupid game and I win a stupid prize, that’s on me. If the rules of the game are completely incoherent because some players are getting penalized while others are walking over them? That’s not playing a stupid game and winning a stupid prize. That’s playing Calvinball, where the rules change on the fly, and it’s impossible to tell how the game should be played.

What is a smaller streamer like myself supposed to do at this point? Take the L. I sent an appeal to Twitch, stressing that other VRChat users are wearing similar outfits as myself. Twitch responded with a swiftness, immediately shutting down my appeal, leaving me banned.

Screenshot: Ana Valens

And look, I get it. It’s only for a day. But you know what would be way easier? If streamers actually had a human contact at Twitch to get confirmation. One of the reasons why I streamed in a sexy swimsuit in VRChat is because other streamers suggested I would be safe doing it. If I had an actual human being on the line telling me, “Whew, Ana, do not do that,” then I wouldn’t have done it.

But so it goes. It’s too expensive to have real human beings talk to creators. It’s way easier to just paint with a wide brush and let some people get banned while others do not.