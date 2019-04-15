Open Mike Eagle Joins Us On Today’s Waypoint Radio

On today’s episode of Waypoint Radio, we are joined by rapper Open Mike Eagle, fresh off his tour with fellow musician/nerd Sammus. Austin, Natalie, and Cado catch up with Mike about his latest ventures in television, including his new show, “The New Negros,” which premieres this Friday, April 19th, 11PM ET, on Comedy Central.

We talk everything from wrestling, being online, and Dark Souls, to things like burnout and Overwatch. Mike even gives us his hot take on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

