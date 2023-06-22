Help! I’m Obsessed With My Beautiful New Shoe Rack

I’m a fairly messy guy—many who know me will agree. I’m good at keeping things neat and arranged when necessary (especially when entertaining), but when it comes to day-to-day life (aka putting laundry away, placing dirty dishes in the sink, or keeping the fridge clean), I simply fall short a lot of the time. I like to think it’s 75% because I’m a creative person with better things to think about and maybe 25% because I’m lazy, though some may reverse those numbers (or just call me 100% lazy). In any case, I find that when I create little shortcuts for myself, I get better at keeping things clean.

One of the main “problem areas” in our apartment has been keeping the front door space clean. We have a nice marble table next to the door with a phone charger and a bowl for keys and stuff, but, until recently, the ground just looked like a shoe graveyard. Plus, forever a hat guy, I’d just toss my hat of the day onto the dining room table and leave it there. We agreed to find a better way to keep that space organized, and after some searching, stumbled upon what was apparently a beloved, nearly viral option: Open Spaces’ Entryway Rack. Listed as one of the brand’s best sellers, it was immediately clear to me that this was not only a flagship product, but a legitimately revered design achievement.

A minimalist, three-tiered, single color rack made from steel and bearing no bells and whistles, the Entryway Rack looks like something you’d find in a tech company office or an upscale cafe; which is to say that it’s attractive and simple, utilitarian but undeniably cool. Building it was a piece of cake, especially since it comes with balancing blocks for the levels in case you’re building it alone—that way, you aren’t going through the typical rigamarole of trying to balance stuff on your lap while holding something in place with your chin and trying to blindly screw one part into another part. (If you’ve ever built furniture alone, you know the struggle.) Also, because it’s steel, it’s heavy enough that it feels like a real *object* , and not a dinky little plastic rack from Walm*rt that you could easily knock over or break. This thing is sturdy as hell, and is going to stay put for a long time.

Entryway rack. Photo by the author.

Anyway, there’s not much else to say about the Entryway Rack; it’s a goddamn shelf, not an espresso machine or a high-tech penis pump. It’s absolutely helped me keep our front door area cleaner; I’ve actually gotten into the habit of putting my shoes and hat on the rack, and it’s made the whole room feel cleaner. In short, the hype is real!

Buy the Entryway Rack at Open Spaces here.

