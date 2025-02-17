Open-World Mascot Management Crime Drama ‘Promise Mascot Agency’ Gets a Demo and My GOTY Nomination

Have you heard of the soon-to-be critically acclaimed Open-World Mascot Management Crime Drama, Promise Mascot Agency? Thanks to Steam Next Fest, it now has a free demo and includes the open-world mascot management crime drama that you’ve been so rightfully clamoring for! Yes, that’s the pitch, but I have to get my Mascot face on; it’s time to finally dive into what will ultimately be one of the best games of the year. I promise that I’m going to be completely normal about this one when it is released.

Screenshot: Kaizen Game Works Limited Edition

The Folks Behind ‘Paradise Killer’ Are Behind ‘Promise Mascot Agency’, and the Vibes Are Immaculate

Promise Mascot Agency has everything that I love in it: Yakuza, goofy little guys, and tons of charm. Playing as the ex-Yakuza main character, it’s up to me to help this cursed Japanese town get back to whatever the hell “normal” is. Or, I can hopefully keep it exactly as cursed as it needs to be. That would ALSO be great. Everything about Promise Mascot Agency is screaming out to me. Including the voice cast, which is legendary in itself.

Adding to the list of already fantastic reasons to check out this demo, the voice of Kazuma Kiryu, Takaya Kuroda, is lending his signature pipes to the lead character. Joining him is former PlayStation President Shuhei Yoshida. And most importantly, the creator of Deadly Premonition, SWERY, is here. And even more fantastic voices that I won’t spoil just yet. Just do yourself a favor and give this one a try, especially if you’re a fan of all things weird and wonderful. Paradise Killer was a gem, and Promise Mascot Agency has the potential to be even better.

Oh, did I also mention that this is a simulator? Another checkmark to hit the growing list of GOTY candidate conditions in my book. While I may not be able to flip houses with these mascots, the fact that I can help them acclimate to a new life and become friends with them is even better than I expected. I can’t wait to book my vacation to visit them. And there’s a demo available now. Don’t have a PC? Don’t worry; the demo is available on consoles, as well.