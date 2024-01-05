OpenAI’s Make or Break Lawsuit and the Golden Idol of AGI

The New York Times kicked off the holiday season by suing OpenAI and Microsoft. The paper of record believes that ChatGPT is violating various copyrights by using its articles as training data. It’s a landmark case that may end up before the Supreme Court and might change copyright law in America forever.

This week on Cyber, Sharon Goldman of VentureBeat sits down with us to discuss the lawsuit, the coming presidential election, and all the other big AI stories she’s watching in 2024.

Stories discussed in this episode:

Why NYT vs OpenAI Will Be the Copyright Fight to Watch in 2024

The 5 AI Stories I’m Waiting For in 2024

The Quest for AGI: Building Idols, Not a God

