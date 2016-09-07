Newly Obtained “Operation Lenor” Documents Suggest Fabric’s Closure Was Orchestrated by Islington Council



This article appeared originally on THUMP UK.

Following the news that fabric’s license is being revoked by Islington Council, forcing it to close indefinitely, there has been much speculation regarding ulterior motives behind the harsh treatment the club has received. Now, documents obtained by the Independent via the Freedom of Information Act, appear to confirm these suspicions.

Videos by VICE

Their findings highlight that Islington Council’s decision is based substantially on an undercover police report from July 2016 that failed to supply any hard evidence of drug-taking inside the venue. Instead the report is comprised of vague observations, with the officer going as far as to detail over-hearing “people in the smoking area enquiring about the purchase of drugs”. Overall, the report describes fabric as “friendly and non-threatening”—also praising the diversity of the crowd.

What these documents point to is just how willing Islington Council were to rely on paper-thin evidence in order to build a case against the club. What makes the entire situation even more suspect, is that the undercover officer refers to “Operation Lenor” in his report—presumably a reference to the supermarket fabric softener.

The Independent’s investigation into the documents further points out that the same police force being used to condemn the club, have previously referenced it as a bastion of good practice to other London venues. The investigation further suggests that following extensive austerity cutbacks to Islington Council, the closure of fabric was a calculated to move to free up the real estate and attract foreign investment.

Read the full report here.