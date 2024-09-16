‘Operation Sweet Silence’ Drug Bust in Georgia Seizes 55,000 Pounds of Marijuana

In an operation law enforcement called Operation Sweet Silence, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman announced a seizure of an enormous amount of drugs, along with several guns, cash seizures, and the arrest of 101 people involved in the sprawling criminal operation centered around two gangs in Columbus, GA, the Crips and the Zohannons, and involved several government agencies, both local and federal.

The two-year investigation ended with a lot of big numbers. All told, the operation seized 155 guns, 496 pounds of meth, 7.1 kg of fentanyl, and 57.21 kg of cocaine. They found marijuana, too. Here’s a truly startling number: they seized 55,248 pounds of marijuana. The street value of that much weed is over $250 million. The street value for all the drugs they seized was close to $300 million.

Videos by VICE

The FBI was involved—250 agents and analysts. Seven different SWAT teams were used during the operation. There’s no official count of how many DEA agents were involved but they were there, too.

Complex reported that rapper Peewee Longway was among the 101 individuals arrested, though his name doesn’t appear in the press release of federal indictments. (Another, smaller-time Georgia rapper going by YSN Trapp was included in that list of 19 people facing federal charges, though.)