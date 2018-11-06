Oprah Winfrey Fires Back at Racist Robocalls Made Against Stacey Abrams

Oprah Winfrey made it crystal clear which side of history she stands on this midterm election season.



Last week, the billionaire media mogul went to Georgia to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who could potentially be the nation’s first Black woman governor. In addition to door-to-door canvassing, Winfrey participated in two rallies for Abrams in Marietta and Decatur, GA.



“Georgia, you’ve been on my mind,” the television icon said to the crowd during a rally. “I was just sitting at home in California, minding my own business, but I could not stop thinking about what’s going on down here, on the precipice of a historic election.”



Adding, “I don’t want any party, and I don’t want any kind of partisan influence telling me what decisions I get to make for myself. Nobody paid for me to come here, nobody even asked me to come here—I paid for myself, and I approve this message.”



According to The Hill, Winfrey’s involvement in Abrams campaign set off a counterattack by a right-wing group funded by TheRoadToPower.com. The group, which the Anti-Defamation League has labeled “white supremacist,” is reportedly run by Scott D. Rhodes of Sandpoint, Idaho and has targeted California Senator Dianne Feinstein and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum in addition to Abrams and Winfrey.



In every instance, automated robocalls were made to constituents in the voting districts of each political candidate.

The Hill reports that voters in Georgia have been getting calls from someone impersonating Winfrey that says, “This is the magical negro, Oprah Winfrey, asking you to make my fellow negress, Stacey Abrams, the governor of Georgia.” The voice continues, “Years ago, the Jews who own the American media saw something in me—the ability to trick dumb white women into thinking I was like them. I see that same potential in Stacey Abrams.”



Despite the racist robocall, Winfrey remains unmoved in her politics.





“I heard people were making racist robocalls in my name against Stacey Abrams, who I am 100 percent for, in Georgia,” Winfrey says in an Instagram post. “I just want to say: Jesus don’t like ugly…and we know what to do about that: Vote. Tomorrow, show up, and show out, and vote.”



Abrams’ Republican opponent, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, responded to the robocalls calling them “vile,” “racist,” and “absolutely disgusting.”