Orchestra Of Spheres Share A Song That Came From a Drunken 3am Argument

Next month, Wellington’s Orchestra of Spheres return with Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon, their third album of surreal, fuzzed out, synth laden sounds of the future.

The 11-songs were recorded last year, a few months after the New Zealand general elections which the band say had an impact on the way they approached the recordings. But the lyrics to “Walking Through Walls”, a track from the album that we are premiering came from a 3am drunken domestic argument. It actually has more in common with a general election than you’d think.

As guitarist Baba Rossa explains:

“Two friends were shouting and keeping me awake so I recorded it on my phone and forgot about it until a year or two later when we needed lyrics for this song. The argument was about tagging, but the song seems to have taken the lyrics in a different direction, dealing with broader philosophical questions. The words and the groove fitted together without much work. It’s a groove we’ve been playing in different guises for several years, so it’s nice to finally have it properly recorded. We borrowed some bells from the Wellington Campanology Society which feature on this track.”

Brothers And Sisters Of The Black Lagoon will be released May 13 on UK label Fire and the band will head out on the road across Europe next month.

Orchestra of Spheres European Tour 2016

13 May – Le Temps Machine, Tours, France

14 May – Festival Le Lac, Brest, France

16 May – Alte Seilerei, Bamberg, Germany

17 May – TBC, Dresden, Germany

18 May – Frau Korte, Erfurt, Germany

19 May – Rössli, Bern, Switzerland

20 May – May In The Park, Geneva, Switzerland

21 May – Les Instants Chavirés, Paris, France

22 May – Jazzkeller, Krefeld, Germany

25 May – Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

26 May – Club Makossa, London, UK

27 May – The Winchester, Bournemouth, UK

28 May – Raw Power Festival, The Dome, London, UK

29 May – Chill Out Festival, Istanbul, Turkey

31 May – Kafe Antzokia, Bilbao, Spain

01 Jun – Siroco, Madrid, Spain

02 Jun – Damas, Lisbon, Portugal

03 Jun – Teatro Municipal Rivoli, Porto, Portugal

04 Jun – Lata De Zinc, Oviedo, Spain

05 Jun – Centro Cívico Delicias, Zaragoza, Spain

07 Jun – Les Pavillons Sauvages, Toulouse, France

08 Jun – Le Café du Boulevard, Melle, France

10 Jun – Eindhoven Psych Lab, Eindhoven, Netherlands

11 Jun – OFF Bar, Basel, Switzerland

12 Jun – Baz’art, Geneva, Switzerland