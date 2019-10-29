Order Old Blue Last Beer Online, Now!

They say white wine goes with fish and red complements red meat. But what pairs best with the hilarious and hard-hitting original content you feast on every time you visit VICE.com? Well, VICE’s very own beer, of course.

From this week, Old Blue Last Beer offers UK-wide home delivery from its sparkly new online shop, meaning you no longer have to traipse through the rain, wind or snow to your nearest pub to get it this winter. Instead, order it by 4PM and it’ll turn up on your doorstep the very next working day.

Videos by VICE

I can tell you must be elated at the idea of drinking an OBL in the comfort of your own home – in the bath, the shower, on the sofa – and you want to celebrate. Okay, sure: why not throw a house party? And why not order 48 cans for that house party, for £36 (saving yourself £20), right here? Considering only five of the 20 people you’ve invited will turn up, that’s you set for the night.