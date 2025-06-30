Good News: You Can Order Fujifilm X100VIs Once Again. Here’s Where.

After the X100VI’s viability in the US market was thrown into debut and orders suspended in April because of the US’ wackadoo tariff situation, there’s a break in the clouds for American buyers as several retailers have reopened the ability to place an order for the highly sought, hard-to-get rangefinder camera.

Notice that I say “order” and not “get.” That’s because most of these retailers are listing these X100VIs on backorder. It doesn’t look like a long wait, though, with Adorama saying you should expect backorders to begin shipping in August.

where to find ’em

Naturally, I’d expect Adorama to operate on a first-come-first-served model, so that’s for orders placed now. If a bunch of people order it, I’d wager your delivery time will slip toward the back of the line.

“As of June 24th, 2025, the Fujifilm X100VI remains on backorder. We’re still fulfilling orders placed back in 2024. This is the most popular camera ever, so the backorder list remains significant,” writes Moment on its product page, sounding like it’s desperately writing a ransom note.

“Placing your order now secures your spot in line, and payment is collected at checkout to confirm your place,” they add. “If you change your mind, you can cancel your order at any time for a 100% refund—no questions asked.” Moment doesn’t give a hint as to when they expect orders to ship.

There’s been some mild alarm over product pages at B&H Photo Video and Fujifilm itself saying “discontinued” rather than “out of stock,” “temporarily out of stock,” or “backordered.”

Relax. Fuijfilm isn’t discontinuing the X100VI, which would be a massively boneheaded move before it had a replacement geared up, given that they’re still selling them as fast as they can make ’em.

The key is in the SKU (stock keeping unit): X100VI-JP. The old, “discontinued” version’s SKU is simply X100VI. What happened was that Fujifilm has shifted the production for US-bound cameras from China to Japan.

Cameras with the SKU X100VI-JP are those made in Japan, and those you can still find at B&H Photo Video and Fujifilm, although they’re both temporarily out of stock and don’t yet give you the option to place an order.

Confused? Angry? A little sweaty? Or maybe just impatient? Well, you can get one now, if you don’t mind paying a premium for your impatience. Rather than the $1,600 retail price if you don’t mind ordering from Adorama or Moment, you can drop $2,270 for one at Walmart and it’ll ship out right away.

So how badly do you want it?