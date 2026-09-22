Organizer Cancels Festival With Kid Rock After Selling Only 6 VIP Tickets: ‘I Am Never Doing This Event Again’

A Kentucky MAGA-related conservative political event, dubbed Freedom Fest, has been canceled due to low ticket sales. The fest was to feature an appearance by Kid Rock. Republican Ed Gallrein, Representative James Comer, and Fox News contributor Joe Concha were also on the lineup.

The event was canceled by organizer Eric Deters, 63, who reportedly said, “I am never ever, ever, ever, ever doing this event again,” in a since-deleted social media video per Newsweek.

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Once branded by Deters as “best MAGA event,” Freedom Fest apparently drew in thousands of attendees in previous years. The organizer would host the event at Morning View Farm in northern Kentucky, bringing in conservative speakers, live music, food, family entertainment, and fireworks.

However, in a heated clip shared on Facebook, Deters is said to have blamed the 2026 cancellation on practically nonexistent VIP ticket sales. He expected roughly 100 of his affluent acquaintances and business contacts to help support Freedom Fest this year by purchasing $1,000 VIP tickets. He learned, though, that only 6 had been sold.

“When I put together Patriot State Freedom Fest, I put it together with the game plan and the idea that I could pay for it with the VIP sales of $1,000 from these hundred people that I interact with on a regular basis that have money,” Deters said. Things all changed on Sept. 20, just days before the event was scheduled to go on.

“It’s Monday morning. I got my guy who’s setting up the ticket sales,” Deter explained. “I said, ‘How many have bought a ticket?’ And he said, ‘You can’t make this up. Are you ready for the drum roll? Only six people had bought a VIP ticket.’”

The Freedom Fest founder blames its cancellation on those who promised to buy VIP passes and then didn’t

The Freedom Fest founder made it clear who he holds responsible for the event’s cancellation: those who promised to buy VIP tickets and then bailed.

“Out of all these people that have money that I interact with, who I do favors for all day long. They ask me for something, I never say no. I never said no to these people,” he said.

Deter then assured his new frenemies that their ties are now severed. “None of these people will ever, ever, ever get a favor from me again, ever. Not only will they never get a favor from me again, they do not have Bulldog immunity,” he said.

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