Orlando Furious Aims to Seduce the Whole Planet with His Latest Track ‘Sedyouse’

Orlando furious does things his way. Thankfully, ‘his way’ involves a unique and hyper-driven take on punk, experimental synth, and droning noise.

After calling Footscray, in Melbourne’s inner-west, home for a number of years, the idiosyncratic songwriter has left the Pho restaurants behind and returned to the Sunshine Coast. Thankfully he’s kept his unique take on music and production. His latest track “Sedyouse”, is a dark, menacing and exasperated promulgation of modern life. Of talking “for the corporate dollar” and not being able to maintain his car. At one point he sings of “ruining the potato salad on purpose”. It’s a song that he says is a call out to seduce the whole planet.

Orlando is performing in Adelaide at the inaugural Half Strange festival this September

Take a listen to the song and read a short interview with the man below.

Noisey: How much of this song is autobiographical? Is your car really in bad shape? Have you ever fucked with a potato salad on purpose?

Orlando furious: It’s coming from a perspective of a person feeling the fuckedness of the world and choosing to be bold about it instead of letting it ruin them. It’s the first song I wrote since moving back to the Sunshine Coast where I grew up after reaching the end of my tether and things feeling wrong in Melbourne. I think of it as a ditching-the-car-in-the-traffic-jam-and-running kinda number. So it’s a little autobiographical. I do have trouble looking after vehicles but that’s more laziness and I’d probably never mess with something so precious as a BBQ potato salad IRL.

The song questions greed. Of all the original sins do you think greed fucks with the planet the most?

Greed does seem like a real shame. The level of complacency up here is pretty extreme it’s almost like people are so bored having solved all their basic needs and have become so cushioned from the rest of the world’s problems that the only thing to get excited about is when a TV 6-inches bigger than the one you already have goes on special at JB. I think greed and pride would be the two originals most fucking with the planet. We need to feel more open and welcoming towards new information and be comfortable to change our stance in the light of new facts. People being proud of their entrenched, opinion-based worldviews can go jump in a sewer.

You are playing Half Strange festival. Have you played Adelaide before? Any good memories from time spent in Adelaide?

Adelaide is the only Australian major city I’ve not yet played! I’m psyched af! Mum and Dad met, got married and spent their early-20s “secret life of us” moments there. The old Royal Adelaide Hospital and SANFL legend Garry McIntosh are like mythological figures in my upbringing. Also bands like Wireheads, Men With Chips and producer StrictFace are some of the best in the country at the moment. I hung out at Format last time I was there and it was a very nice place. Half Strange is going to go crazy it will be an honour to shred there.

