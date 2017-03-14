Someone Has Created a Scholarship Fund Honoring the Victims of Pulse Orlando

A Florida businessman, Barry Miller, announced yesterday that he plans to create a scholarship to honor the victims of the Pulse mass shooting in Orlando. He is currently raising money for the endeavor, which would award 10 scholarships worth $4,900 each annually, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Students must self-identify as “out,” have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and attend an institution of higher learning full-time in order to qualify for the scholarship. Miller also said that survivors of the attack on the Pulse nightclub would be given special consideration.

He is working on the project with the GLBT Community Center of Central Florida, which offers advocacy, support, and education to the local community, as well as the Central Florida Foundation, a charitable fund management organization.

Yesterday the Department of Justice also announced that it is awarding $8.5 million to the state of Florida to help victims and families of the Pulse shooting, as part of an Antiterrorism Emergency Assistance Program grant. The money will go towards providing grief counseling and help cover costs for the Family Assistance Center sent up in the shooting’s aftermath.

In November, it was announced that the city of Orlando would buy Pulse and turn it into a memorial.

