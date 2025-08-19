Osbourne Family Asked BBC to Postpone “Very Special” Ozzy Documentary

The BBC has decided to withhold its broadcast of Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home in accordance with the Osbourne family’s wishes. The documentary was set to air on August 18, but was removed from the schedule.

“Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time,” said the BBC in a statement. “We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly.”

The documentary film was originally a 10-part series about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s return to the U.K. The couple were attempting to “re-start their lives” in Buckinghamshire. However, Ozzy’s health began to decline, and the series was converted to an hour-long film covering his final three years.

The film has been described as “a moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy’s life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly.”

Sharon Osbourne has refuted claims that Ozzy’s farewell concert raised $200 million

Part of the documentary film will cover Ozzy Osbourne‘s farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham. After a tumultuous planning period, the concert took place on July 5, with all proceeds being split between donations to Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinson’s.

On July 17, Sharon Osbourne spoke with Pollstar, where she refuted false claims that the concert raised nearly $200 million. Both Billboard and Rolling Stone reported a definitive amount while also claiming that a final number had not beed disclosed. According to Sharon at the time, the funds had not yet been totaled.

“[O]ne of the things that’s frightening me is all this false press about [how], we’ve made $140 million and all of this, and I’m like, ‘God, I wish we could have, for one gig,’” said Sharon. “It’s just ridiculous, the different stories. I went on the internet the next morning and it was like, $140 million, $160 million. And I’m like, ‘Where does this stuff come from?’ And people like Billboard have printed it.”

As Sharon explained, “It takes a really long time, because we’ve had all of the bands that we had come in and their expenses, and it’ll take a good six weeks to get the final number. Because we’re selling merch for another two weeks from the gig. So, we’ve got another two weeks of sales yet to add to it. It’ll be another four weeks and it’ll be done.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage