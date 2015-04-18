Oscar Backheel Sets Up Eden Hazard Nutmeg Goal

A hard challenge from John Terry sent Chelsea pressing for the Manchester United goal and a lovely bit of skill from Oscar set Eden Hazard sprinting off to a clear shot on David de Gea. The ball found its way to Oscar in the middle of the pitch and he flicked it with the back of his heel, laying it off for Hazard who tore past the United defenders and, with his left foot, slid the ball between de Gea’s legs and in for a 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

For more Chelsea feats of strength, here’s Thibaut Courtois chucking the ball halfway across the pitch. Every now and then we like to give the keepers their due.

[NBC]