Oscar Winner Reveals the Underground Rap Classic by NYC Firefighter and Emcee That Inspired His Latest Film

You never know what might inspire the next great work of art. For Mahershala Ali, he credits his latest role to the work of underground hip-hop legend Ka.

In an interview on the red carpet of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, he spoke about his latest performance in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother. The interviewer wondered what music a single dad and hitman would play in his daily life. To get into the role, he said late Brooklyn rapper Ka’s 2016 album Honor Killed The Samurai was his main inspiration.

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“I listened to a lot of this album called Honor Killed the Samurai, which is by an artist named Ka,” Mahershala Ali explained. “It just felt like it just was the right vibe and tone for this guy. Intentional, methodical, somewhat a slower pace and vibe. But it has certain energy to it that’s very special. So I listen to that album quite a bit.”

In Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, Ali plays a Muslim hitman protecting his kids in Houston, Texas, after the death of his wife. However, he follows a strict rule: he doesn’t use guns. Honor Killed The Samurai follows similar themes of living by a code while navigating a grizzled street life.

Mahershala Ali Shouts Out The Late Underground Legend Ka

Ka passed away in 2024 at 52 years old. He was not only a phenomenal rapper in hip-hop’s rich underground, though. He was also a firefighter for the New York City Fire Department. Moreover, he also served as a first responder during the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Mahershala Ali has been vocal in his praise of Ka’s career and life as a whole. In an interview with Jake Rohn on TikTok, he said he wanted to see an in-depth documentary about him on the big screen. “There’s an artist that I love and admire that not enough people know enough about: a brother by the name of Ka,” Ali said.

“Extraordinary emcee. Him and Roc Marciano, I think, laid the groundwork for a really relevant underground sound that has had a wonderful life in the last 12 years or so. So I would like to see a documentary on Ka and his life,” Mahershala Ali continued. “I know he’s an extraordinary man, he was a friend, New York City firefighter, an extraordinary emcee, an amazing producer. I think the world needs to see that.”

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