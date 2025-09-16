Oscar-Winning Actor and Director Robert Redford Dies at 89

Robert Redford—a legendary actor, director, and activist—has died. He was 89 years old. Cindi Berger, the chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed Redford’s passing via a statement to PEOPLE.

“Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy,” the statement read.

The New York Times was the first to report Redford’s passing. They stated that Redford died at his home in Prove on Tuesday morning. No cause of death is available at this time; however, Berger told the Times that the actor died in his sleep.

This is a developing story.






