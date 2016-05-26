OSIYM’s “Late Night” Is the Weekday Party Anthem That Toronto Deserves



Photo by Slyfox

May 2-4 weekend just ended but for the boys in Toronto rap group Out of Sight, In Your Mind (OSIYM), it’s never over. The duo just dropped an anthemic banger called “Late Night”, driven by stomping horns and the smooth/rough dynamic between vocalists Charlie Black and Nova. Charlie advocates for Monday night partying while shouting out the 905 area code of Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto’s surrounding suburbs. If you’re from the “9”, the idea of the weekday party definitely hits close to home.

“A big theme for OSIYM is living for the moment and letting go,” explains the group. “The song, which is essentially an anthem about how they live, came together very organically on a night with the boys, when the idea that ‘regrets are only for the morning’ popped into Charlie’s mind and he started singing it on a loop for producer Demar P. This song should inspire you to be your best and worst self this summer.” Listen to “Late Night” below and pour up a glass of whatever you prefer as you do.

Phil Witmer doesn’t always party on Thursdays but this song is making him reconsider. Follow him on Twitter.