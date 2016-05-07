O.T. Genasis Links with Young Thug and Kevin Gates for a “Cut It” Remix

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from O.T. Genasis. When you release a track like 2014’s “CoCo,” it’s hard to come out with a track that matches that level of goodness. But nonetheless he’s not giving up any time soon, as you can see with his new remix for “Cut It.” Seemingly he knew he had to bring out some fire guests for it and does show with the killer duo of Kevin Gates and Young Thug. Gates and Thugger bring a whole lot of flavor and bounce to the track, Thug throwing in some of his signature adlibs while Gates modulates his voice through his rhyming. It’s exactly who you need to bring out for your new remix.