OTD in 1991: My Bloody Valentine Released This Landmark Shoegaze Album but Were Soon Dropped From Their Label

On November 4, 1991, My Bloody Valentine released their sophomore album, Loveless. With this, My Bloody Valentine were among the pioneering shoegaze bands during the genre’s peak in 1991. Loveless is not only considered one of the greatest contributions to shoegaze, but it’s also among the greatest albums of all time.

Preceding Loveless, the Irish band released their debut album, Isn’t Anything, on November 21, 1988. The album was massively successful, further popularizing shoegaze as it peaked at No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums chart. Additionally, the band released multiple EPs in the 80s and early 90s. Their first ever release was a “mini album” in 1985 titled This Is Your Bloody Valentine. Among a string of EPS, their fourth, You Made Me Realize, was a massive success, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Indie chart. In 1990, they released Glider, which showcased guitarist Kevin Shields “glide guitar” technique.

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Ahead of the release of Loveless in November 1991, the band released their seventh EP in February. Tremolo went to No. 1 on the UK Indie chart, setting the band up for the release of their sophomore full-length album. Following the album’s release along with the lead single “When You Sleep”, My Bloody Valentine received critical praise. Critics credit guitarist Kevin Shields for reinventing guitar-playing. For this album, the band blended all previous elements from their EPs, showcasing glide guitar, non-standard tuning, sampling, and sheer noise rock.

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My Bloody VALENTINE Gets Dropped From Their Label

Loveless peaked at No. 24 on the UK Albums chart in late 1991. Despite this, the band was dropped from their label, Creation. Multiple factors played into this decision. Among those, the main one being label owner Alan McGee claimed Kevin Shields was difficult to work with. Shields was known as a perfectionist, which could often clash with the business side of the music industry. Their label expected the album to be completed in only five days. It took the band two years to record the album, entering 19 different studios throughout the process.

The long, grueling recording process left Creation’s second-in-command in tears, having a nervous breakdown. Creation wasn’t a wealthy label by any means, and the album cost them too much money in the end. Shiels hired and fired numerous engineers throughout the process as well. In the end, the album’s cost is rumored to be around $250,000.

Following the album’s release, Creation dropped My Bloody Valentine. Their founder, Alan McGee, directly stated that he dropped the band because Shields was difficult to work with. The independent label accumulated heavy debt during the album’s recording process. Due to this, they sold a 50% stake to Sony Music Entertainment in 1992. The label later shut down in 1999.

Recording The Follow Up That Was Never Released

My Bloody Valentine signed a major deal with Island Records in October 1992. With their advance from the signing, Kevin Shields built an at-home studio, which was completed in 1993. Over the next four years, the band went through long periods of creative drought due to Shields’ perfectionism. They began and dismissed multiple recordings and potential albums during this time.

In 1997, Island Records cut off their album funding, which led to their disbandment that same year. With this, Loveless became the band’s final album in their prime. However, they returned in 2013 with a new album, M B V, their first is over two decades.

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