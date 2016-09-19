OthaSoul Member Louis VI Steps Out With “Freeparking”

As a member of OthaSoul, Louis VI has released the sort of energy-infused rap that lead to the group supporting the iconic Slum Village at London’s Jazz Cafe. Now, with “Freeparking” and the upcoming EP, Lonely Road of the Dreamer, he’s expanding on those roots and delving into deeper territory.
With hints of Isaiah Rashad and the bubbling lilts of Thundercat, “Freeparking” tonally sits in the new school of progressive hip-hop. But it’s also deeper than its sound: touching on identity (as a young mixed-race man in London), depression, and the climate crisis. So, come, dive on in and listen…