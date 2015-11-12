Otto the Skateboarding Bulldog Sets World Record

Otto is one majestic skateboarding pup. At only four years old, the bulldog set a Guinness World Record in Lima, Peru, by skating through the legs of 30 people. It’s not like someone pushed him down a hill: someone did hold his board at first, but the dog actually started himself up, and was pretty adept at maneuvering by himself.

In a celebration of Guinness World Record Day yesterday—a promotional event for the bizarrely ubiquitous governing body of all things superlative—Otto put on a harrowing display of Bartman-like ability, in which he adjusted underneath the record-setting tunnel of human limbs, ensuring that his skateboard stayed true to the course. He tilted, he used alternate paws on either side. He went neither goofy-footed nor regular, just straight forward.

More important, that dog looks happy as fuck while doing it—even though a Guinness World Record is as insignificant to a dog as it is to the rest of the world, in the long run. Record-breaking happiness all around.

