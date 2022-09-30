This $19 Diffuser Oil Smells Like Tom Ford’s Oud Wood (for Way Cheaper)

Oud: Ever heard of it?

If you’re unfamiliar with what oud is and what it smells like, it’s somewhat hard to describe, as it is completely unique. If you’ve smelled musk or santal before, you’ll understand its general vibe: a dark, woody scent that can be quite polarizing for its “slightly sour, dungy… barnyard animal smell with a hint of sweetness,” per Town & Country.

So… what is oud anyway? Thanks for asking; it’s a beautiful story. When the inside of an aquilaria tree becomes infected with a particular mold, the tree attempts to defend itself by creating a resinous material called agarwood. That earthy, possibly stinky, definitely intriguing-smelling substance is what makes it into fragrances as “oud.” There’s more to it if you’re really into botany, but we’ll leave it at that for now.

Real scentheads know that oud can be polarizing, but those who get it, get it. It’s been popular in the Middle East for ages, and is “one of the most expensive perfume ingredients known to the human nose,” according to Town & Country. But don’t run off—that’s oud in its purest form. Mixed with other scents, it can add a deep earthy, woody aroma, making it a popular fragrance note in colognes, candles, and beyond. Tom Ford’s Oud Wood has become one of the brand’s most iconic scents, and was the first mainstream cologne to feature the mysterious aroma. It also rings in at an eye-watering $285.

But if Tom Ford is a bit out-of-budget for you, consider this sultry diffuser oil from Amazon, which features a blend of notes including Chinese pepper, rosewood, cardamom, vetiver, tonka bean, and musk that mellow out oud’s danker qualities. It also smells a hell of a lot like Oud Wood—just saying!

Of course, this $19 oud diffuser oil from Sesneslabs doesn’t contain the real deal, but a surprisingly convincing synthetic version. The reviews on Amazon are quite positive (aside from the few people who purchased it without any concept of what oud smells like), and the only recurring complaint was the size for the price, but considering the cost of a Tom Ford candle, we’ll take the much more affordable option, thank you. Per one happy customer, if you’ve been searching for a sexy scent to “make your home smell like a luxury hotel lobby,” your prayers have been answered. “[It smells] like you have your life together… like a clean house, even if you just pushed all your crap in a closet,” commented another enthusiastic reviewer, who also mentioned that the oil has great throw, filling the entire house.

If you’re still trying to grasp just what this will smell like once warmed in a diffuser, another 5-star reviewer described it as, “masculine, like a 40s businessman cleaned up, purchasing clubs from a golf store after swimming 2 miles and lifting weights at the gym.” Oh hell ya, that’s what we’re talking about. Sounds like the scent embodiment of Don Draper, mixed with Aquaman and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

When someone asks what smells so good, look at them mysteriously and purr, “ouuuuud”.

The Sesneslabs Oud Diffuser Oil diffuser is available on Amazon—or, if you want the real deal, buy Tom Ford’s Oud Wood at Sephora or Nordstrom, where it’s currently on sale.

The Sesneslabs Oud Diffuser Oil diffuser is available on Amazon—or, if you want the real deal, buy Tom Ford's Oud Wood at Sephora or Nordstrom, where it's currently on sale.